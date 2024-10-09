Maharashtra: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis And DCM Ajit Pawar Launch Solar Power Initiative For 242 Lift Irrigation Schemes In Solapur

Solapur, 08th October 2024: Deputy CM as well energy minister Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday launched in Solapur an ambitious scheme to provide solar power to 242 government and cooperative lift irrigation schemes in the state. Along with this, various works worth Rs. 2773 crores were launched strengthening of electricity infrastructure to provide power to farms generated thanks to Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0).

MLA Subhash Deshmukh, MLA Vijay Deshmukh, MLA Shahaji Patil, MLA Sanjaymama Shinde, MLA Samadhan Avatade, MLA Sachin Kalyanshetty and MLA Ram Satpute, former MP Dr. Jaysidhheshwar Mahaswami was present on the occasion. Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahavitaran and Prasad Reshme, Director (Projects) of Mahavitaran were also present.

Works for solarisation of the lift irrigation schemes was started today to provide power through solar energy and provide electricity at cost-effective rates. For this, the state government has provided a fund of Rs.3366 crore. The state government’s Department of Energy, Department of Water Resources and Mahavitaran are working together to solarize lift irrigation schemes. The Water Resources Department has made more than three and a half thousand acres of land available for these solar power projects. Solar power generation capacity of 905 MW will be developed in this scheme.

All the lift irrigation projects like Tembhu, Jihe Kathapur, Takari, Lower Wardha, Upper Pravara will now be supplied with electricity generated by solar energy. Importantly 120 cooperative irrigation schemes will also be solar powered under this scheme. These works will be completed in the next two years. This is a historic step in the power sector and irrigation sector of the state.

Development of 9200 MW capacity solar power project is currently underway thanks to MSKVY 2.0. A large amount of electricity will be generated due to this scheme. The government has approved works worth Rs 3000 crore to strengthen the infrastructure under the RDSS scheme to ensure power reaches farmers. Under this, works worth Rs 1697 crore in Western Maharashtra, Konkan and North Maharashtra were started today. This includes development of 90 new power substations, capacity enhancement of power transformers at 238 locations and installation of 1,705 km long 33 KV high tension lines.

Apart from this, infrastructure strengthening works worth Rs 1076 crore are also being started under the AIIB scheme. Among them, development of 60 new power substations, enhancement of capacity of 31 power transformers, installation of 1433 km long 33 KV high tension lines are also being undertaken.

Mahananda Teli and Dwarkabai Gurav, farmers from Solapur Taluka (South) received a receipt payment under Mukyamantri Baliraja Mofat Vij Yojna at the hands of the Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a function. Mahavitaran Executive Director Sunil Pawde, Pune Regional Director Bhujang Khandare, Chief Engineer Ankush Nale and Superintendent Engineer Sunil Mane were also present at the event.