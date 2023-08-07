Madhya Pradesh: CM Inaugurates Irrigation Scheme Worth Rs 1,208 Crore In Manasa | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday inaugurated a high-pressure irrigation scheme worth Rs 1,208 crore in Manasa. He also dedicated new building of Manasa College and Swami Vivekananda’s statue.

Before the programme, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the helipad at Bardia village, about three kilometres from Manasa tehsil headquarters. From here, he started the road show along with a large number of BJP workers.

Not only party workers and leaders, many social organisations led by dignitaries also accorded a floral welcome to Chouhan. Women greeted Chouhan by performing aarti and tying rakhi.

State micro and small industries minister Omprakash Saklecha, Manasa MLA Madhav Maru, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, cabinet minister Jagdish Deora, and BJP district president Pawan Patidar were present with him during the roadshow.

While addressing the gathering, CM Chouhan took a dig at his predecessor Kamal Nath and appealed to the public to lend their support to the BJP once again for the development of Neemuch, Manasa, and Jawad.

