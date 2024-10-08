 'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra Fadnavis

'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis stated that in Haryana there was propaganda against Agniveer Yojana. “Conspiracies were hatched to divide different sections of society. The voters rejected this false campaign and gave the BJP a bigger success than the previous election,” he added.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | (File photo)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the people of Haryana have rejected the false propagandists showing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He asserted that what happened in Haryana will be repeated in Maharashtra in November.

“The BJP was hit by the false propaganda of the opposition in the Lok Sabha elections. The party had decided to respond to such false propaganda. After the Lok Sabha elections, the first exam was held in Haryana and J&K.In this test, the voters have clearly rejected the false propaganda of the opposition and supported the development program of PM Narendra Modi,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He further stated that in Haryana there was propaganda against Agniveer Yojana. “Conspiracies were hatched to divide different sections of society. The voters rejected this false campaign and gave the BJP a bigger success than the previous election,” he added.

Explaining that democracy has won in J&K, Fadnavis said that after the repeal of Article 370, people have answered those who said that there will be bloodshed. The people of Kashmir have slapped Pakistan for propagating internationally that injustice is being done to the people of Kashmir.

FPJ Shorts
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions
'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra Fadnavis
'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra Fadnavis

Meanwhile, the state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also echoed Fadnavis’ remarks saying that the party’s victory in Haryana will be repeated in Maharashtra. “BJP is forming the government in Haryana. The party has had great success in J&K too.

Read Also
Harayana govt announces 18% GST on Pizza toppings, netizens upset
article-image

During the Lok Sabha elections, Congress had misled the backward class society. But now the falsehood of the opponents has been revealed to the public. In support of the Modi government's vision of a developed India, the people have voted in large numbers for the BJP,” said Bawankule.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Holds Off On Naming CM Eknath Shinde As Chief...
article-image

Considering the need for a double-engine government for the development of Maharashtra, Bawankule said that the voters would vote for MahaYuti’s victory.

"BJP Ghar Chalo Abhiyan will be implemented to defeat the dirty politics of the opposition in Maharashtra.Every worker of the BJP will reach the grassroots voters, remove the confusion created by the Congress and deliver the development work of the state and central government. BJP will strive to keep all communities together by banishing the casteist politics of the opposition,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra...

'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra...

Mumbai Metro Line 2A And 7: MMMOCL Achieves Highest Single-Day Ridership Of Over 2.92 Lakh

Mumbai Metro Line 2A And 7: MMMOCL Achieves Highest Single-Day Ridership Of Over 2.92 Lakh

After Haryana Elections, Next BJP Vs Congress Direct Fight Will Be Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

After Haryana Elections, Next BJP Vs Congress Direct Fight Will Be Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Notorious Goon Held For Defying Externment Orders In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Notorious Goon Held For Defying Externment Orders In Mira Road

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Recover ₹35 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud, Warn Against Scams

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Recover ₹35 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud, Warn Against Scams