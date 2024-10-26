Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Assaulted In Bandra For Failing To Halt At Khira Nagar Stop In Santacruz; Father-Son Duo Arrested

Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Bandra police arrested a father-son duo for allegedly assaulting a BEST bus driver. The accused, Ramesh Bekare, 54, and his son Manav, 29, attacked the Sidha Kalel, 40, near Sai Baba Temple on Waterfield Road on Thursday. They claimed he failed to stop the bus at the Khira Nagar stop in Santa Cruz, West. However, the bus driver stated that he did stop at the stop.

According to the FIR, at 10.50pm, a man signalled the bus on Waterfield Road. The driver stopped the bus, and the man, along with two others, boarded and began to beat him up with their hands and legs. When the driver questioned the attack, they reiterated their claim about the bus stop.

Passengers rushed to help, and the driver suspects the attack was premeditated, as the assailants were already at the Sai Baba Temple stop. He approached the Bandra police to file a complaint, leading to the arrest of the duo shortly after the incident.