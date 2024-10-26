 Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Assaulted In Bandra For Failing To Halt At Khira Nagar Stop In Santacruz; Father-Son Duo Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST Bus Driver Assaulted In Bandra For Failing To Halt At Khira Nagar Stop In Santacruz; Father-Son Duo Arrested

Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Assaulted In Bandra For Failing To Halt At Khira Nagar Stop In Santacruz; Father-Son Duo Arrested

The father-son duo claimed that BEST driver had failed to stop the bus at the Khira Nagar stop in Santa Cruz, West. However, the bus driver stated that he did stop at the stop.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Bandra police arrested a father-son duo for allegedly assaulting a BEST bus driver. The accused, Ramesh Bekare, 54, and his son Manav, 29, attacked the Sidha Kalel, 40, near Sai Baba Temple on Waterfield Road on Thursday. They claimed he failed to stop the bus at the Khira Nagar stop in Santa Cruz, West. However, the bus driver stated that he did stop at the stop.

Read Also
Mumbai This Weekend: From Stand-Up Comedy To Flea Markets, Here Are Best Of Events Happening In The...
article-image

According to the FIR, at 10.50pm, a man signalled the bus on Waterfield Road. The driver stopped the bus, and the man, along with two others, boarded and began to beat him up with their hands and legs. When the driver questioned the attack, they reiterated their claim about the bus stop.

Read Also
Mumbai Accident: 45-Year-Old Man Killed As Speeding BEST Bus Rams Into Him While Walking On Footpath...
article-image

Passengers rushed to help, and the driver suspects the attack was premeditated, as the assailants were already at the Sai Baba Temple stop. He approached the Bandra police to file a complaint, leading to the arrest of the duo shortly after the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Festive Season Spurs Home Buying, Igniting Surge In Real Estate Growth
Mumbai: Festive Season Spurs Home Buying, Igniting Surge In Real Estate Growth
'Enough Is Enough': NatConnect Urges Poll Contenders To Prioritise Climate Action
'Enough Is Enough': NatConnect Urges Poll Contenders To Prioritise Climate Action
Thane: 25-Yr Old Man Beaten To Death Over Suspected Mobile Theft In Bhiwandi; 7 Arrested
Thane: 25-Yr Old Man Beaten To Death Over Suspected Mobile Theft In Bhiwandi; 7 Arrested
Gujarat: Crime Branch Detains 50 Bangladeshi Nationals In Major Crackdown On Forged Documents And Human Trafficking Networks In Ahmedabad
Gujarat: Crime Branch Detains 50 Bangladeshi Nationals In Major Crackdown On Forged Documents And Human Trafficking Networks In Ahmedabad
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Festive Season Spurs Home Buying, Igniting Surge In Real Estate Growth

Mumbai: Festive Season Spurs Home Buying, Igniting Surge In Real Estate Growth

'Enough Is Enough': NatConnect Urges Poll Contenders To Prioritise Climate Action

'Enough Is Enough': NatConnect Urges Poll Contenders To Prioritise Climate Action

Thane: 25-Yr Old Man Beaten To Death Over Suspected Mobile Theft In Bhiwandi; 7 Arrested

Thane: 25-Yr Old Man Beaten To Death Over Suspected Mobile Theft In Bhiwandi; 7 Arrested

Mumbai: Sessions Court Suspends Sentence, Grants Bail To Sanjay Raut In Defamation Case Filed By BJP...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Suspends Sentence, Grants Bail To Sanjay Raut In Defamation Case Filed By BJP...

Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Assaulted In Bandra For Failing To Halt At Khira Nagar Stop In Santacruz;...

Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Assaulted In Bandra For Failing To Halt At Khira Nagar Stop In Santacruz;...