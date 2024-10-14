Mumbai Accident: 45-Year-Old Man Killed As Speeding BEST Bus Rams Into Him While Walking On Footpath In Prabhadevi; Driver Booked

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man died while walking on a footpath when a speeding BEST Bus struck him in the NM Joshi Marg area of Prabhadevi on Friday night.

According to NM Joshi Marg police officials, the victim has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Dighe, a resident of Prabhadevi and a businessman by profession. Dighe was reportedly walking on the footpath near Vinayak Sadan Society when the speeding BEST bus first collided with a parked car stationed near the footpath. Police said the impact on the car was so intense that it was flung onto Dighe, who happened to be passing by at the time. Dighe came under the car, sustaining major injuries.

The driver of the BEST bus, identified as Amin Ibrahim Shaikh, 34, and a resident of Jogeshwari, immediately halted the vehicle and checked on the passengers. Fortunately, all the passengers were safe. Dighe was rushed to KEM Hospital, but he reportedly succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Shaikh has been booked under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Since the charges carry a sentence of less than seven years, he was released after being served a notice.