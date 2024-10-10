 Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students By September 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students By September 2025

Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students By September 2025

Saraswati Vidyalaya, Chembur, is coming up with a new building to offer better services to its students including bigger classrooms, a community hall, yoga centre and a ground to conduct various sports activities within the campus. The school shifted its campus six months ago from Mahadeo Wadi to Kukreja Infopark in Chembur east.

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Saraswati Vidyalaya, Chembur | Facebook

Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya, Chembur, is coming up with a new building to offer better services to its students including bigger classrooms, a community hall, yoga centre and a ground to conduct various sports activities within the campus.

The school shifted its campus six months ago from Mahadeo Wadi to Kukreja Infopark in Chembur east and currently the works have started to construct a new campus at the old site. According to a top official, the new building is being constructed as per current regulatory requirements on school infrastructure and it is going to boast enhanced services for the students including more digitised classrooms, upgraded computer labs with additional facilities.

“The new building will have larger classrooms to accommodate children. The area for each classroom is going to be increased from 350 square feet earlier to 500 square feet in the new complex. At the same time, the school’s carpet area will go up from 18,000 square feet to 40,000. The campus will have a community hall for school functions and students’ gatherings,” the official informed.

"Apart from that, a yoga centre, girls self-development centre which will cater to just the female students, and a big ground for conducting various sports activities within the campus will come up when the new campus is inaugurated,” the official added.

FPJ Shorts
Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More
Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More
Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, ‘Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..’ (Video)
Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, ‘Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..’ (Video)
Mumbai: ED Agrees Not To Act On Eviction Notices Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Until Tribunal Decision
Mumbai: ED Agrees Not To Act On Eviction Notices Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Until Tribunal Decision
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000

The school management is hopeful of completion of the construction of the new building by September 2025 and hopes to admit students into the campus from academic year 2026. “The building will have further scope for growth in phase two of redevelopment, two more floors will be added,” the official noted.

Nothing academically, however, will change in the school, including the board of education which will remain to be Maharashtra Board. “We strive to provide quality education to our students and that will forever remain intact,” the official said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Government Establishes Policy For Film Screenings In Schools, Mandates Language And...
article-image

The number of students being enrolled in the schools will also remain more or less the same in the coming years. “Except for normal accretion to the numbers, no major changes are expected in the number of children enrolled in the present curriculum. However, as and when phase two for increasing two more floors is initiated and completed, various options to increase the intake will be evaluated,” the school management said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ED Agrees Not To Act On Eviction Notices Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Until Tribunal...

Mumbai: ED Agrees Not To Act On Eviction Notices Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Until Tribunal...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000

Maharashtra: Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Govt Asks Centre To Raise Non-Creamy Layer Limit To ₹15...

Maharashtra: Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Govt Asks Centre To Raise Non-Creamy Layer Limit To ₹15...

Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students...

Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students...

Maharashtra: Water Levels In Dams Supplying Water To Marathwada 47% Up This Year

Maharashtra: Water Levels In Dams Supplying Water To Marathwada 47% Up This Year