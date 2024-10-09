Maharashtra Government Establishes Policy For Film Screenings In Schools, Mandates Language And Content Diversity

Maharashtra government sets new guidelines for e-educational film screenings in schools | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The state government on Wednesday laid down a policy for screening of e-educational material such as films, short films, documentaries, drama, etc. in schools across Maharashtra.

The Schools Education and Sports Department, in a government resolution, announced that no more than three e-educational material can be screened in an academic year and two of those materials must be in Marathi, while the third can be in Hindi. All government and private schools need to take state government’s approval before screening such contents.

The topics of such e-educational materials can range from historical, social, cultural, scientific, educational content which are relevant to the subject, socially enlightening and suitable for students of all age groups. The process of granting permission for e-educational material will be done at the level of the Commissioner (Education) who will be required to submit an annual report on the proceedings to the government.

Additionally, a movie screened in this academic year cannot be repeated in the next year. “Care should be taken that the subjects of such e-learning materials displayed in an academic year should be completely different,” the department said. “In any case no extension will be given for showing the same e-learning material in the next (second) year,” it added.

“As permission has already been given by the government to show some films in schools for the current academic year (2024-25), the proposals received in the current academic year will be processed for approval for the next academic year,” according to the government.

The Department also directed the schools to screen such materials in an authorised manner and as per the conditions laid down while the approval is granted. “If there is any indication of violation of the conditions on which the approval has been granted or if a complaint is received in this regard, the approval of the relevant e-learning material will be cancelled immediately after inspection by the competent authority,” the government said.

“However, it is necessary to keep in mind that while providing education through entertainment, the academic schedule and studies of the students should not be affected,” the Education and Sports Department noted.