Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between Bandra-Lalkuan And LTT-Gaya On October 13, Ahead Of Diwali

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off new train services ahead of Diwali celebrations | File Photo

Mumbai: Indian Railway’s Gift for Diwali Festival. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology will flag off the inaugural run of the trains

Celebrations of the forthcoming auspicious occasion of Diwali Festival has reached early for Mumbaikars this year. In a quest to provide enhanced train connectivity to Uttarakhand and Bihar, Indian Railways is all set to commence two new Weekly trains service between Bandra Terminus - Lalkuan in Uttarakhand and Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Gaya in Bihar.

Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the inaugural run of Bandra Terminus - Lalkuan Express from Bandra Terminus railway station on Sunday, 13th October, 2024, while the inaugural run of Gaya - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express will be flagged off from Koderma, in Jharkhand (through video conferencing).

The new train 22543/22544 Bandra Terminus - Lalkuan Express marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity between Mumbai’s bustling western suburban area and Uttarakhand. With the commencement of this train, it will be easy to reach various religious and tourist places in the scenic state of Uttarakhand. This step will be an additional benefit for travellers during festive season. This service will also aid in enhancing economic activities along the route, benefitting local businesses, tourism, and trade in the nearby regions.

In its inaugural run, the train will be flagged from Bandra Terminus station as Train No. 09015 Bandra Terminus – Lalkuan Superfast Special. This train will depart from Bandra Terminus on 13th October, 2024 at 4:20 pm and will reach Lalkuan at 7:45 pm, the next day. It will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Rudrapur City stations.

The train will comprise of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. The booking of inaugural run will open from 13th October, 2024 at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website.