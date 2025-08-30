Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Raasta Roko By Protestors At CSMT Station In Mumbai | VIDEO

Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Raasta Roko By Protesters At CSMT Station In Mumbai | VIDEO | FPJ| Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Maratha reservation protest entered its second day on Saturday with a raasta roko at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Videos surfaced showing protestors sitting on the roads in front of vehicles, blocking traffic as they raised their voices for the cause. A large number of people gathered in the CSMT area, blocking roads as the agitation continued to grow.

The Maratha Morcha protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, is calling for 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and employment. Thousands of supporters, clad in saffron scarves and wearing caps with “Hum Sab Jarange” and “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha” slogans, gathered at Azad Maidan and nearby areas, demanding the quota. The protestors were seen dancing and chanting slogans on the road.

The protest led to significant traffic congestion, with vehicles being blocked for over half an hour, disrupting commuter movement in the area. Police have heightened security around CSMT and across Mumbai to monitor the situation closely and maintain order.

Heavy Traffic On Sion-Panvel Highway Near Vashi Bridge Due To Morcha In Mumbai

The Maratha Morcha protest on its second day caused major traffic disruptions on Saturday as thousands of protesters marched towards Mumbai, demanding reservations for the Maratha community. Heavy traffic was reported on the Sion-Panvel Highway, particularly near the Vashi toll plaza, where long queues of vehicles were seen. The congestion, worsened by the ongoing agitation, significantly impacted the flow of traffic in the area.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha protesters marching towards Mumbai cause heavy traffic on Vashi Bridge. Long vehicle queues form as authorities divert heavy vehicles from Vashi Toll towards Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Vy39a3x5eZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

To manage the growing traffic situation, authorities diverted heavy vehicles away from the Vashi toll, directing them towards Navi Mumbai to alleviate the pressure on the roads.

The protestors' demands for 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and employment are the focal point of the Maratha Morcha, which has gained significant momentum over the past two days. As the agitation grows, the authorities have ramped up security measures, including deploying more police personnel to ensure that the situation remains under control.