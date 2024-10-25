Mumbai This Weekend: From Stand-Up Comedy To Flea Markets, Here Are Best Of Events Happening In The City

Canva

Mumbai is always a happening city, be it on a weekday or a weekend! This weekend, the city gears for the upcoming Diwali festival. As markets and streets fill with festive items, the city also hosts some of the most unique events this weekend. You can indulge in a flea market, or go to a stand-up comedy, or attend a Halloween party with your loved ones. Here are the best of events to pick from this weekend.

Main Shayar Toh Nahi ft Manhar Seth

Popular for his shayaris, Manhar is also known for his unique way of slipping into his audience's hearts. He relates closely and also drops a little comedy sometimes. His shows are a blend of poetry and comedy. This show is taking place at multiple venues starting from October 25.

The Lil Flea

This is a festival you won't want to miss, with over 300 domestically curated products from all across the nation, delicious cuisine, desserts, and baked goods, an amazing lineup of live bands, carefully selected collectives, and a variety of immersive workshops and experiences. This flea is happening at the Jio World Garden from October 25 to October 27, 3:00 pm onwards.

The Jamie Lever Show - NCPA

Jamie, a part of the 'Johny Lever Live' team, has performed and traveled all over the world. She has also done stand-up in India and abroad on multiple occasions. Jamie is well-known for her captivating stage presence and stirring performances. This show is happening at the Tata Theatre, NCPA on October 26 from 7:00 pm onwards.

Nykaaland: Beauty's Biggest Playground!

If you ar luxury brand enthusiast and a make-up lover, you should not miss this event. Nykaaland is a fun event with multiple products for you to try and buy, receive freebies and also have a chance to meet your favourite celebs. This year, Kriti Sanon, Palak Tiwari and Waqima Gabbi will also be attending the show. You will have a chance to enjoy good live music performances and food stalls. This event is happening at Mahalakshmi Racecourse from October 25 to October 27.

Necropsycho Live In Mumbai ( Halloween Special )

If you are a Techno lover or are a fan of Psychledelic music and enjoy the atmosphere that comes along with it, this is the event for you. This music show is happening at the Kitty Su on October 27 from 8:00 pm onwards.

