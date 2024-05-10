Mumbai: Auto Driver And Accomplice Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman In Borivali

The Borivali police arrested an auto driver and another individual for allegedly molesting a woman in an auto. The 29-year-old woman was travelling by a shared auto when the accused, seated beside her, molested her. Despite the woman's requests for the auto driver to stop, he did not halt the vehicle. Eventually, she jumped from the auto and sustained minor injuries. The accused were identified as Dheeraj Kumar Tiwari (40) and Sanjeev Dhut Ram (32), rickshaw drivers residing in Kandivali West in the same area.

Upon the registration of a case under charges of molestation and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Borivali police apprehended two individuals. Senior Police Inspector Ninad Sawant from the Borivali police station mentioned that Dhirajkumar had a prior case of murder registered against him sixteen years ago, and Sanjeev Dhut Ram had no prior criminal record.

According to the police, the 29-year-old complainant resides in Poisar, Kandivali and is employed by a private company. On May 8, at 8.30 am, she left home for work as usual. While travelling in a shared rickshaw, a man sitting next to her attempted to molest her. Initially ignoring his advances, However, he persisted, eventually holding her and attempting to kiss her. Near the S. V. Road signal at Saibabanagar, she jumped out of the moving rickshaw, sustaining slight injuries.

Approaching nearby police, she was then transported to Shatabdi Hospital before visiting the Borivali police station. The autorickshaw driver absconded with her purse, containing valuables including two mobile phones. She reported the incident to Senior Police Inspector Ninad Sawant, leading to the registration of a case under sections 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 114 (abettor present when the offence is committed), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against both the accused in Noon.

Following the registration of the case, the police launched a special operation to arrest the absconding accused. Utilizing CCTV footage from Lady Fatima Rickshaw Stand Poisar to Borivali, and from the vicinity of the S. V. Road signal at Saibabanagar, the police apprehended the accused within six hours. Both Sanjeev Ram and Dheeraj Kumar Tiwari were detained in front of the Kohinoor shop.

Subsequent investigations revealed that both accused were natives of Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in rented accommodations in Poisar and on 90 Feet Road in Kandivali. While Dheeraj Kumar Tiwari had a criminal record, having been previously charged with murder, this incident marked Sanjeev's first offence. The police did not disclose the auto number, as the accused had been operating the auto on a rented basis.