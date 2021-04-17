Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests three with drugs worth Rs 1.83 crore

Three persons including a Tanzanian national was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch in two different operations, and drugs worth Rs 1.83 crore were seized from them on Friday.

The Tanzanian national identified Dazy Emsuku, 42, was arrested near Agripada on Friday night with 600 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.80 crore. Emsuku was arrested, by the Azad Maidan unit of ANC, based on a specific intelligence input which indicated that an African national with drugs was to come to the area. Emsuku, who stays at Navi Mumbai, has been in the business of peddling drugs since the last two years and the cocaine seized is believed to have come from Delhi. The Tanzanian national was peddling drugs in the guise of a garment businessman, said ANC officials.

"Following the seizure, the accused was arrested under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. He was produced before a court on Saturday which has remanded him to police custody till April 20," said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (ANC).