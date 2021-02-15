Mumbai: ANC nabs man, 104 kg weed recovered

In its continuous crackdown on the drug peddlers, the Kandivali unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a 32-year-old man and seized 104 kg weed from his possession on Saturday.

The accused identifed as Salman Sattar Shaikh is a resident of Chandivali and the seized weed is worth Rs 20.80 lakh, said police.

According to the officials, acting on a tip-off, the ANC officials of Kandivali unit apprehended Shaikh from Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali on Saturday. At that time, 28 kg of weed was recovered from him. Following the seizure, he was arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. He was produced before the court which sent him police custody till February 20.

During the course of investigation, the ANC officials conduced search on his house at Sainath Society at Sangharsha Nagar and recovered another 76 kg of weed.

On Friday, the city crime branch seized a truck carrying 1800 kilogram of weed worth Rs 3.5 crore. The two who were arrested with the consignment were smuggling the weed under the guise of transporting coconuts, said police.