Mumbai: ANC arrests 23-year-old Nepali with marijuana worth Rs 2.8 cr in Borivali



During his search 14 kilogram of weed was recovered, following the seizure a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act has been registered. Ansari was produced before the court which remanded him police custody, said the police.

The police are now investigating the matter and finding out from where the contraband substance had been procured and to whom it was to be delivered. Police are also looking for other members of the gang.