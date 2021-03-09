Mumbai: ANC arrests 23-year-old Nepali with marijuana worth Rs 2.8 cr in Borivali

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 23-year-old Nepali national for allegedly carrying charas (weed) worth Rs 2.8 crore on Monday. The accused is identified as Prabej Mahamjan Ansari a native of Bara district of Nepal.
According to the police, the Kandivali unit of ANC received an information that a member of Nepali gang would come to Borivali on Monday with a huge quantity of weed. Acting on a tip-off, ANC team led trap at Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Borivali and apprehended a person over suspicion.
During his search 14 kilogram of weed was recovered, following the seizure a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act has been registered. Ansari was produced before the court which remanded him police custody, said the police.
The police are now investigating the matter and finding out from where the contraband substance had been procured and to whom it was to be delivered. Police are also looking for other members of the gang.
