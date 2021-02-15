Mumbai: Cops arrest man with whopping 104 kg of marijuana in Chandivali

In its continuous crackdown against the drug peddlers, the Kandivali unit of Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized 104 kilogram of marijuana from a 32-year-old man. He was arrested on Saturday.
The accused is identifed as Salman Sattar Shaikh, a resident of Chandivali. The seized quantity of marijuana is worth Rs 20.80 lakh, said the police.
According to the officials, acting on a tip-off, the ANC officials of Kandivali unit apprehended Shaikh from Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali on Saturday. and recovered 28 kilogram of marijuana from him.
Following the seizure he was arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before the court which sent him police custody till February 20.
During the course of investigation, the ANC officials conducted search at his house at Sainath Society at Sangharsh Nagar and recovered another 76 kilogram of weed.