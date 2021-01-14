Mumbai: 345kg marijuana worth ₹51 lakh seized from Chandivali; one held

Saki Naka Police arrested a 39-year-old man for the alleged possession of over 345 kilograms of marijuana worth over Rs 51.82 lakh in Chandivali on Thursday. The accused was arrested based on a tip-off. Police arrested and booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

According to police, during a constant crackdown on illegal drug rings, they had received a tip-off that a man was to arrive to deliver a narcotic consignment, based on which a trap was laid. Police accordingly raided a room in Sangharsh Nagar area and seized over 345 kg of marijuana, valued at ₹51.82 lakh in the international market, said senior inspector Balwant Deshmukh of Saki Naka police station. Police arrested the accused, identified as Ashok Manik Metre, who had stored the consignment in the room. Sources claimed that Metre was to deliver the contraband in various locations in the city.

A police officer said that they are probing into Metre's background and trying to get information about the receiver of the consignment and ascertain if there is any drug ring related to it.