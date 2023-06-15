Mumbai: ANC Crime Branch Busts Interstate Gang, 2 Drug Kingpins And 570 Bottles of CBCS Cough Syrup Seized

Dharmesh Thakkar

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), made significant progress in their fight against drug trafficking by apprehending two drug kingpins. The arrests were accompanied by the seizure of 570 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) valued at ₹2.85 lakhs. One of the accused hails from Pali, Rajasthan, while the other belongs to Pattamadai village in Trinavelli district, Tamil Nadu.

Accused Identified as Receiver-cum-Distributors

According to DCP Prakash Jadhav of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch Anti Narcotics Cell, the arrested individuals were involved in both receiving and distributing the scheduled drug CBCS. Their arrests shed light on the illicit diversion of certain prescription drugs that fall under the purview of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with the accused from Rajasthan having a history of involvement in such activities for the past 6 to 7 years. This individual was previously apprehended by the Shivajinagar police station in connection with illegal trafficking of CBCS bottles.

Both the accused were involved in procuring drugs from other states and distributing them to peddlers in various areas of Mumbai, including Govandi, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Thane, and Bhiwandi. Their activities involved transporting the drugs across state borders.

Dharmesh Thakkar

The second accused, aged 44, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1997. His previous offenses include murder, attempted murder, robbery, and assault cases. He had been subjected to the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and had been twice externed by the Shivajinagar police station.

Impact of Recent Arrests and Previous Operations

Over the past two years, ANC Ghatkopar has successfully dismantled seven gangs involved in CBCS smuggling, resulting in the arrest of 21 individuals, including key leaders. During these operations in areas such as Shivajinagar, Govandi, Bainganwadi, and Dongari, over 2000 kg of drugs were seized. These gangs had interstate linkages, primarily with Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Disruption of Illicit Drug Supply Chain in Mumbai

The recent arrest of these accused individuals has dealt a significant blow to the illicit drug supply chain of CBCS bottles in multiple areas, including Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Vadala, Sion, and Dharavi. The Mumbai Police's efforts aim to disrupt drug trafficking networks and curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in the city.