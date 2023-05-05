ANC arrests 4 drug peddlers from 3 locations in Mumbai, contraband worth ₹30 lakh seized | ANI

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested 4 drug peddlers from 3 different locations of Mumbai in last 12 hours.

Mumbai ANC's Kandivali, Worli and Azad Maidan units seized MD drugs and e-cigarettes. The seized drugs are worth Rs 25 Lakhs. An e-cigarette refilling centre also unearthed in Trombay area and e-cigarettes worth Rs 5 Lakhs seized.

