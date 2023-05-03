Goa: Drug lab busted at Anjuna, sleuths net huge quantity | Pixabay

In another major drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Goa Unit, the officials exposed an LSD manufacturing unit operating from Anjuna and seized huge quantum of a variety of drugs in addition to Indian and foreign currencies. The crackdown confirms massive demand for the specific party drugs in Goa.

The raid was a follow-up to NCB’s recent crackdown at Arambol on April 28, wherein three peddlers including Russians -- an Olympic medallist and an ex-cop -- were arrested.

“In follow up to information that led to seizures of multiple party drugs on April 28, further intelligence was developed which strongly indicated the presence of a wholesale manufacturer in the region. Accordingly, various intelligence sources were approached to gain additional information about the suspected manufacturer,” Zonal Director, NCB, Amit Ghawate said.

A Kundu was identified to be operating from tourist popular Anjuna

He further informed that on rigorous analysis, one A Kundu was identified to be operating from tourist popular Anjuna. In further intelligence gathered by NCB, it came to the fore that various localized networks were approaching a big-time manufacturer through various platforms for the supply of drugs, primarily LSD.

The officer said that it was hereafter that Kundu’s role was established after which close surveillance was mounted upon him. “Soon, credible information was received which conclusively derived the input that Kundu was in the process of manufacturing drugs for the supply order. By the time surveillance work by the field unit led to the identification of the premise used as a clandestine lab, officials of NCB-Goa chalked out a tactical plan to apprehend the person at his manufacturing unit.Shortly later, confirmation was received which asserted the presence of illicit drugs. To this information, NCB officials carefully entered the premises and intercepted Kundu,” Ghawate added.

During the initial search, multiple illicit drugs 2,464 LSD Blots (61.97 grams), 10.47 gms MDMA powder, 76.6 gms Hashish Moist Powder, 60.5 grams Hydroponic Weed (Ganja), 3.42 gms Hashish, 25 Psilocybin Mushroom Capsules (05 grams) were seized.

During a careful search of inner spaces, various types of lab equipment, huge stock of raw paper used for preparing LSD blots, paper cutting machines, droppers and several undipped square-cut paper sheets were also found.

Kundu confessed his involvement in the illicit manufacturing of drugs

The NCB claimed that Kundu confessed his involvement in the illicit manufacturing of drugs. It was the high demand for the consumption of LSD in Goa that made Kundu assemble the manufacturing equipment and set up a lab.

The narcotics manufacturer confessed he is in this illicit drug manufacturing business for the last few years and was in contact with other syndicates across various cities for the supply of the drugs, some of whom are of foreign nationality.

“It would be worth mentioning that the drug lab bust is one of the few instances in the recent past in Goa and the arrest of the main manufacturer will have a detrimental effect on drug trafficking. Further investigation is underway to identify other receiver syndicate members and suppliers of raw material, in-depth investigation has also been initiated,” Ghawate added.

Various types of materials used for manufacturing drugs, a few basic crude as well as sophisticated lab equipment, base material for drugs and multiple currencies -- cash ₹32,000, USD 18, Sri Lankan Rupee 38,210 -- sourced from sale proceeds have also been seized from the spot.