Mumbai: 'Encounter specialist' Daya Nayak joins Crime Branch Unit 9

Encounter specialist Daya Nayak has been posted with Unit 9 of Mumbai crime branch. He was transferred from Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to Mumbai police on March 28 and was waiting for a posting. He completed a three-year stint with the ATS.

In 2021, after the Antilia-Mansukh Hiran murder, Nayak was transferred to Gondia for “administrative” reasons. He, however, challenged the transfer order with the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), which granted a stay.

Controversies surrounding Daya Nayak

Nayak’s tenure as encounter specialist has remained controversial. He was suspended in 2006 for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets and having links with the underworld. The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the matter had also arrested him but was later given a clean chit as the ACB could not present sufficient evidence.

Return to police force in 2012

In 2012, Nayak was re-inducted into the police service and was posted in Mumbai. He was later transferred to Nagpur but did not accept the posting, which led to action against him. In 2016, he was given a posting in the Mumbai police and suspension proceedings against him were withdrawn.