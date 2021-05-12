Mumbai: 'Encounter specialist' Daya Nayak gets relief from MAT against his transfer order

Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak has got relief from Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) and his transfer to Gondia district has been stayed by the MAT. Few days back he along with other six police officers were transferred to places outside Mumbai.

Earlier this month, officers Nayak, Nandkumar Gopale, Sudhir Dalvi, Kedari Pawar and Sachin Kadam from Mumbai Police and Nitin Thakre and Rajkumar Kothmire from Thane police were transferred to different parts of the state after an order was issued by additional director general of police, establishment, Kulwant Singh Sarangal. These officers were transferred citing administrative reasons.

Nayak who was posted with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, then moved MAT against the transfer order and got relief from the tribunal.