Mumbai: All Is Well As 'popular CM' Shinde, 'popular DCM' Fadnavis Display A United Front

Indicating all is well between the alliance and there is no danger for the government, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday were seen together sharing a dais at Palghar and showered praise on each other while stressing that the alliance is intact.

Addressing Fadnavis as the "Popular deputy chief minister of Maharashtra," CM Shinde described his friendship with DCM Fadnavis as he began his speech.

Shinde-Fadnavis friendship for 15 years

"Our friendship is not new. It is older than about at least 15 years," Shinde said and went on to describe how the duo worked on several big ticket infra projects in the state when Fadnavis was the Chief Minister. Speaking before him, DCM Fadnavis too had referred to Shinde as the "Popular Chief Minister".

Eknath Shinde is popular Maharashtra CM

He said that the present Shiv Sena - BJP government is more stable than the previous MVA government in the state. "We are here for the program named 'Shasan aapalya Dari'. That is government is here at your doorstep. Theirs was the government which was being run from the confines of home. so that was 'Sarkar aapalya ghari'" Fadnavis said while underlining the difference between the two governments.

The duo also described the pro-people policies and programs of the government. An exhibition on employment opportunities too was organized and the duo said that the government is proactively working on taking its policies and programs to people so that they benefit from it