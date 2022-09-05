Ganeshotsav 2022: Amit Shah visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter Image

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at the famous Mumbai Lalbaugcha Raja along with Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

His visit was not solely for religious reasons, as political upheaval is to be expected in the city. Shah has recently met with Raj Thackeray and addressed party workers to bring the party into power in the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation election.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the lockdown restrictions for the last two years, the Home Minister was not able to visit the famous Ganpati pandal in Mumbai.



Apart from Labaughcha Raja, Amit Shah visited a few more Ganpati Pandals in Mumbai, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra West organised by BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar, and will be also visiting the CM's residence, Varsha Bungalow, to take the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, has already begun on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

The Mandals' preparations are in full swing across the country. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades.