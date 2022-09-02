Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan: Check ward-wise list of artificial ponds in Mumbai for Ganesh Idol immersion | FPJ Photo

The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on August 31 this year for which the BMC has started preparations to ensure smooth celebrations in the city. The civic body has issued guidelines to strictly immerse Ganesha idols made of plaster of paris (PoP) in artificial ponds.

The Brihanmumbai Municiapal Corporation (BMC) has issued list of of artificial ponds in Mumbai.

Every year, the civic body constructs temporary artificial ponds for idol immersion.

The festival will be celebrated this year after the lifting of restrictions in wake of Covid-19 and hence, as a special case, the civic body has allowed using POP made Ganesh idols. However, the idols will have to be immersed in artificial ponds.

Check the list of artificial pondss here:

Ecofriendly Ganesh Visarjan



Ward-wise list of Artificial ponds for Ganesh Idol immersion under BMC jurisdiction.



Citizens kindly avail this environment-friendly way to bid farewell to our loving Bappa. #EcoFriendlyVisarjan pic.twitter.com/gzm3DYMPBp — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 2, 2022