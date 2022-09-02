Petrol, diesel price today, 1 September 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Friday kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged in Delhi from Thursday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.
In the national capital, petrol was sold at 96.72 rupees a liters and diesel at 89.62 rupees a liters. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at 106.31 rupees a liters and diesel at 94.27 rupees.
Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on the state levies.
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the two other public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.
On Thursday, shares of Indian Oil Corp had closed 0.5% lower at 71.15 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
New Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Noida
Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre
Gurugram
Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre
