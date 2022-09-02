Petrol, diesel price today, 1 September 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

The government's move only partly reverses the hike in duties in 2020 by Rs 13 per litre for petrol and Rs 16 per litre on diesel, following a steep drop in oil prices./Representational image | File photo

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Friday kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged in Delhi from Thursday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at 96.72 rupees a liters and diesel at 89.62 rupees a liters. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at 106.31 rupees a liters and diesel at 94.27 rupees.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on the state levies.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the two other public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.

On Thursday, shares of Indian Oil Corp had closed 0.5% lower at 71.15 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in different cities :

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre