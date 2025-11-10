Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc Year-On-Year

Bajaj Consumer Care reports 33% YoY profit growth in Q2 to ₹42.3 crore, driven by robust sales performance and higher revenue from operations | File Photo

New Delhi, Nov 10: FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 33 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, helped by higher sales.

Revenue Growth Driven by Higher Sales

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.85 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 265.27 crore compared to Rs 233.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Increased Expenditure During the Quarter

The company's revenue from sales of goods was higher at Rs 261.41 crore against Rs 230.63 crore a year ago, the company said. Its expenses in the second quarter stood at Rs 221.7 crore as compared to Rs 204 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

