 Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc Year-On-Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc Year-On-Year

Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc Year-On-Year

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 33 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, helped by higher sales.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Consumer Care reports 33% YoY profit growth in Q2 to ₹42.3 crore, driven by robust sales performance and higher revenue from operations | File Photo

New Delhi, Nov 10: FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 33 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, helped by higher sales.

Revenue Growth Driven by Higher Sales

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.85 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 265.27 crore compared to Rs 233.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc Year-On-Year
Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc Year-On-Year
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches Lok Nayak Hospital After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station - VIDEO
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches Lok Nayak Hospital After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station - VIDEO
Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed After Powerful Blast Near Red Fort - VIDEO
Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed After Powerful Blast Near Red Fort - VIDEO
Jindal Stainless Q2 Profit Rises 32 Per Cent To ₹808 Crore On Strong Sales; Revenue Up 12 Pc Amid Demand Growth
Jindal Stainless Q2 Profit Rises 32 Per Cent To ₹808 Crore On Strong Sales; Revenue Up 12 Pc Amid Demand Growth

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Net Profit Falls 13% To ₹30.98 Crore
article-image

Increased Expenditure During the Quarter

The company's revenue from sales of goods was higher at Rs 261.41 crore against Rs 230.63 crore a year ago, the company said. Its expenses in the second quarter stood at Rs 221.7 crore as compared to Rs 204 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc...

Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc...

Jindal Stainless Q2 Profit Rises 32 Per Cent To ₹808 Crore On Strong Sales; Revenue Up 12 Pc Amid...

Jindal Stainless Q2 Profit Rises 32 Per Cent To ₹808 Crore On Strong Sales; Revenue Up 12 Pc Amid...

Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue...

Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue...

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Meets US Delegation Led By Utah Senate President To Boost Cooperation In...

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Meets US Delegation Led By Utah Senate President To Boost Cooperation In...

Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic...

Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic...