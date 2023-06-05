Sulochana Latkar Funeral: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Tribute

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Politicians and actors called actor Sulochana Latkar's demise an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry.
Sulochana Latkar passed away on June 4 after suffering age related ailments. She was 94.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the late icon's residence to pay his last respects.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the death of the actress who hails from Kolhapur.
Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who was one of Sulochana's close friends, was also spotted at her residence
Sulochana had started her career with Bhalji Pendharkar’s Sasurrvas (1946) with the Jaiprabha Studios.
Her funeral will be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday evening
The actor largely played on-screen mother roles in the Bollywood films of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. She worked with the lead stars of the era- Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.
Latkar was a part of films like Shree 420, Nagin, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin and Mr and Mrs, Kati Patang and Jaani Dushman. Sulochana, started her career in 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films in a six decade long journey in the movies.