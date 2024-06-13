Mumbai: Additional 21-Acre Plot From Kurla Dairy Given To Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Says Report

Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

Mumbai: In the latest update to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the Maharashtra government’s dairy development department has approved the transfer of a 21-acre plot from the Kurla dairy to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, this land will be used to accommodate slum dwellers ineligible for free housing under the Dharavi project, a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group. Other plots have already been allotted for the ineligible slum dwellers in Mulund, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup and Wadala.

Details On The Kurla Dairy Plot

The Kurla dairy at Nehru Nagar, which closed nearly a decade ago, currently houses the dairy facility, staff quarters, a cold storage plant and the main administrative office. The state government will need to provide alternative housing for the residents of the staff quarters. Previously, the government had allocated about 2.5 acres of the Kurla dairy land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for constructing a viaduct and a station for Metro Line 2B.

According to the report, a Government Resolution (GR) issued on June 10 by the Dairy Development Department highlighted the Dharavi redevelopment project as vital and of public importance. The land will be provided at a 25% discount below the ready reckoner rate for rehabilitating Dharavi slum dwellers.

Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil confirmed the proposal's approval by the state cabinet and issuance of the GR, according to the report. The land is designated for the Adani-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) and the state government, not for any individual.

VR Srinivas, the CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, however, did not issue any statement on the development yet. The company's spokesperson also did not share any formal update on the matter.

Details On Flats Offered To Eligible Tenements

DRPPL has announced that eligible tenements in Dharavi will receive flats with independent kitchens and toilets, measuring at least 350 sq ft—17% larger than other slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

Eligible tenements are those residing in the area before January 1, 2000. Each flat will feature a separate kitchen, an in-built independent toilet, adequate lighting, ventilation, hygiene and security.

Previously, slum dwellers in Maharashtra were provided homes of 269 sq ft, but since 2018, the state government has offered homes measuring 315-322 sq ft, aligning with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’s standards for urban poor housing.