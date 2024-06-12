Mumbai: Dharavi Redevelopment Body Says Committed To Elevate Living Standards of Residents

Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) has reiterated its commitment to transform and uplift Dharavi. All eligible tenement holders will be provided with new homes measuring 350 square feet, free of cost, in Dharavi itself, which is 17% more area than any other slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai. Even those who are ineligible will be provided with housing in Mumbai, in line with the government of Maharashtra’s policy.

This redevelopment effort is designed to elevate the living standards of Dharavi residents, ensuring access to dignified and comfortable housing. In addition, commercial establishments too would get a gala and premises as per the government’s scheme, a DRPPL release said.

The vision for the new Dharavi is to develop it according to international standards, with the expertise of globally renowned planners and architects. The comprehensive plan encompasses not only residential units, but also community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries, day care centers, schools, and hospitals. Additionally, a multi-modal transport facility that brings all plans to converge at one rail and road location is being planned, the release said.

In addition, each eligible business in the redeveloped Dharavi will benefit from a five-year reimbursement of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). This initiative aims to foster economic growth and stability within the community, supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Regrettably, the redevelopment project has encountered challenges, particularly from certain vested political interests who have interrupted the necessary survey work in various areas. While many residents support the survey process, these disruptions by a few, driven by their interests, have prevented many from moving into ready-to-occupy homes, causing them to endure unnecessary hardships.

DRPPL believes that the redevelopment of Dharavi should not be politicised but viewed as a collective effort for the common good of Mumbai and the country. The project represents a step towards a brighter future for Dharavi, Nav Dharavi, and its residents, aiming to transform the areas into a modern and thriving urban space.

DRPPL remains dedicated to engaging with the community throughout this process, addressing concerns, and ensuring transparency at every step. The objective is to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to create a Dharavi that stands out as a model for urban redevelopment globally, it added.