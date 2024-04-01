Dharavi Redevelopment Project: 2nd Phase Of Housing Eligibility Survey Starts Today

Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

Mumbai: The second phase of a comprehensive door-to-door survey in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, commenced on Monday, April 1, starting from the Kamla Raman Nagar area, as part of the redevelopment project. This follows the initiation of a survey on March 18, where residents were assigned unique identification numbers and lanes were laser-mapped.

Details On 2nd Phase Of Survey

In this phase, surveyors from Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) will visit structures with unique IDs, collecting building-related documents from tenants. These documents will be scanned onsite, registered in a centralized system, and returned to residents. The goal is to create a 'Digital Dharavi,' serving as a comprehensive library of the vast informal settlement.

Under the joint venture between Adani Realty and the state government, DRPPL is tasked with Dharavi's redevelopment. This survey, estimated to conclude in eight months, aims to facilitate equitable housing distribution and formalise the settlement.

Details On Housing Plans For Tenants

According to the project plan, ground-floor occupants will receive free houses, while upper-floor tenants will have rental housing options under a hire-purchase scheme on saltpan lands. The data collected will help the state government in determining rehabilitation eligibility for the redevelopment project.

A toll-free helpline (1800-268-8888) has been activated to address residents' queries and concerns. Notably, the DRP scheme ensures every informal tenement holder receives a home, including qualified ineligible holders. All eligible and ineligible residents will receive flats with independent kitchen and toilet facilities.

Relief For Industiral & Commerical Units

Furthermore, eligible industrial and commercial units in the redeveloped Dharavi will enjoy a five-year SGST payment holiday to support and formalize their operations, aligning with tender conditions.

DRPPL has enlisted global experts, including U.S.-based design firm Sasaki and U.K.-based town planners Buro Happold, to design a world-class city in Dharavi. This initiative reflects a concerted effort to transform Dharavi into a sustainable and inclusive urban landscape.