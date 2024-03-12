Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Survey To Commence On March 18

Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the state governmentand the Adani Group, on Monday announced that it will begin a survey to collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi on March, 18. The data will be used by the state government to determine their rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project. The survey will also create, for first time ever, a ‘Digital Dharavi,’ an advanced library of one of the world’s largest informal settlements.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project's Survey

"The survey for Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and Government of Maharashtra kickstarts one of the largest urban rejuvenation projects in the world and is the first step to make Mumbai slum free. It is the beginning of transforming Dharavi into a world-class township, a state-of-the-art city within Mumbai. We urge all Dharavikars to support this exercise, which will enable us to execute the rehabilitation process and ultimately provide them with their dream home," said a DRPPL spokesperson.

The survey will begin from Kamla Raman Nagar, with a unique number being given to each informal tenement. This will be followed by laser mapping of the respective lane, known as ‘Lidar Survey.’ A trained team will visit every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents.

Toll-free number activated

A toll-free number- 1800-268-8888 has been activated to respond to the queries and concerns of Dharavikars.

The unique feature of the DRP scheme of the Government of Maharashtra is that each and every informal tenement holder will get a home. For the very first time in such a project, homes will be provided to qualified ineligible tenement holders too. Recently, DRPPL announced that as per the DRP tender, all eligible and ineligible resident tenement holders will get a flat with an independent kitchen and toilet.

Also, eligible industrial and commercial units in redeveloped Dharavi will enjoy a five-year holiday in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) payment to boost and help formalise their businesses; this is also as per the tender conditions.

DRPPL has engaged world-renowned city and infrastructure planning experts – U.S.-based design firm Sasaki and U.K.-based town planners Buro Happold – to design a world-class city.