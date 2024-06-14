Mumbai: Adani Electricity Initiates Crackdown On Electricity Theft In Siddharth Nagar After Unpaid Bills For Five Years

Representative Image | Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity has started a crackdown on electricity theft in Chembur’s Siddharth Colony as 1100 families still refuse to pay their electricity bills after five years. The power distributor company has started a disconnection drive and until now, around 100 defaulters have faced action over non-payment of current bills.

Adani Electricity Mumbai has started addressing the issue of electricity theft and unpaid bills in the Siddharth Colony of Chembur. As many residents continue to consume electricity without paying the bills and resort to theft despite court orders and multiple FIRs, the power distributor has initiated a crackdown against the defaulters.

Although 70% of the residents have become regular paying consumers in the last five years, 1100 out of 3,500 customers in the area are still not paying their current bills and indulging in electricity theft. initiated a disconnection drive targeting consumers not paying their current monthly dues. On Tuesday, around 100 defaulters faced action after they refused to accept various options to settle their debts.

Surveys by the company claims that many of these defaulting households have high consumption levels with multiple air conditioners, televisions, and other appliances. Adani Electricity is also conducting vigilance raids to crack down on electricity theft in the area, as some defaulting customers have resorted to theft of electricity after facing disconnection.

A spokesperson with Adani Electricity said, "We appreciate the 70% of Siddharth Colony residents who responsibly pay at least their current monthly electricity bills, ensuring the continued provision of services. However, it is deeply concerning that almost 1100 residents refuse to pay, despite consuming electricity far beyond basic needs. This negligence places an unfair burden on our other customers who fulfil their obligations.”

The issue of payment of electricity dues in Siddharth Colony has been lying for over five years. The residents had stopped paying their bills claiming that they were promised by prospective developers about paying their bills. Consequently, many residents had stopped paying their electricity bills dues whereas some continued paying their current bills. There are few residents who have paid all past dues and also regularly pay their current bills.

In 2019, Adani Electricity has initiated a mass disconnection drive and vigilance raids against electricity theft. After intervention by police, Adani Electricity restored the electricity subject to payment of current bills on ad interim relief but claimed that the past bill liability remained with the individual consumers.

“Residents must understand that they cannot evade their responsibility to pay for the electricity they consume. We are acting firmly in accordance with established rules, laws, and guidelines to protect the interests of all our customers. Our goal is to ensure that every customer receives fair and reliable service, and we will not allow the actions of a few to compromise this commitment. It is in the interest of the residents of the Siddharth Colony to pay all past dues as delay in payment is increasing their liability day by day,” the spokesperson added.