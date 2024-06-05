Adani Electricity Registered 974 FIRs for power theft in FY 2023- 24 as compared to 778 FIRs in FY 2022-23

Adani Electricity is committed to combating power theft, recognizing it as both a criminal and social offense. During the financial year (FY) 2023-2024, the company registered 974 FIRs against perpetrators of power theft, compared to 778 FIRs in FY 2022-2023. This decisive action has resulted in a commendable 0.46% reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, bringing them down to 5.47% in FY 2023-24 compared to 5.93% in the previous year. This achievement positions Adani Electricity among Discoms with the lowest AT&C losses nationwide, considering its extensive network and diverse consumer base.

Significant Cases and Ongoing Vigilance

FY 2023-24 saw Adani Electricity's vigilance team uncover three major power theft cases.

· June 2023: Jaini Traders, an electroplating business in Kurar village, Malad, was caught illegally using a three-phase direct supply, leading to a power theft case worth Rs. 1.33 crore. An FIR in this regard was registered at Kandivali Police Station.

· July 2023: M/s Crohast Plastic Moulding Mfg Ltd, a plastic molding business in Andheri, was apprehended for using an illegal power connection worth Rs. 1.09 crore. An FIR was registered at Kherwadi Police Station.

· December 2023: Kinny Farmhouse and Resort in Manori Marve Road was caught utilizing unauthorized power supply valued at Rs. 1.04 crore. An FIR was registered at Kandivali Police station.

Stealing electricity is a non-bailable offence. Under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003, the offender can be punished with a fine, a jail term of up to three years, or both, once proven guilty.

Adani Electricity collaborates with police authorities to conduct regular mass raids, apprehend offenders, and confiscate equipment used for power theft. During FY 2023-24, a significant amount (60.5 tons) of unauthorized wires and other equipment were seized.

Impact of Power Theft on Infrastructure

Power theft in high-demand areas like slum clusters, where new network development is challenging due to space constraints, overloads the existing infrastructure. This strain increases maintenance costs due to more frequent cable and transformer failures.

Protecting Consumers and Reducing Losses

"Power theft unfairly burdens honest, paying consumers," stated an Adani Electricity spokesperson regarding the FY 2023-24 power theft data. "Adani Electricity is committed to eliminate the menace of power theft. By combating such unlawful activities, we safeguard the interests of our customers. We will intensify our efforts in specific areas to further reduce AT&C losses this year."