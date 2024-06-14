Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation Empower Aruna More’s Dreams

My journey to empowerment began in Naagri Niwara, Goregaon. Among the daily hustle, I found my path to independence, supported by Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation, and MAVIM (Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal). Their belief in my potential guided me through tough times and showed me a path I could never have imagined walking alone, helping me to become the first Lakhpati Didi under the Swabhimaan project of Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity, said Aruna More.

The Adani Foundation gave me hope by supporting my goal of starting a business. With their help and MAVIM's support, I was able to pursue my dream of becoming an entrepreneur. I wanted to contribute to my family's finances, so despite my husband's hard work at a telecom company, his salary wasn't enough to cover our expenses. I joined Dhyandeep Cooperative Bank to supplement our income, but I had bigger dreams. With a small loan from Sadguru ESG, I started a catering business with just Rs. 10,000. I began by serving my neighbourhood, taking the first step towards my dream, she said.

Last year, a friend from a self-help group connected to Adani Electricity’s Swabhimaan initiative and MAVIM introduced me to their mission of empowering underprivileged women. Despite my busy schedule, I felt compelled to take action. I formed a 15-member self-help group in my area, which was a small but meaningful step towards making a difference. This group exposed me to the various ways in which Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity, and MAVIM were empowering women like me. With their support, I secured significant catering orders for events, generating over Rs. 1,00,000 in revenue that year. This achievement wasn't just financial; it also allowed me to fulfil a long-held dream of taking my family on vacation by plane, she added.

Looking back on my journey, I realize the significance of what I have accomplished. The guidance, financial help, and training enabled me to achieve financial independence and share my love for cooking with the community.

The Swabhimaan program has been helping women become more financially independent, just like the Lakhpati Didi program started by the Government of India. I'm happy to be the first Lakhpati Didi through this program.

The Adani Foundation's dedication to breaking the cycle of poverty by equipping individuals with the necessary tools and resources has been a game-changer. Their initiatives, like the Swabhimaan project, have not only empowered me but have also paved the way for countless others to build sustainable livelihoods and achieve their full potential. The comprehensive support, training tailored to our interests, and the creation of business opportunities have been instrumental in our success.

As I reflect, I am grateful for the journey that has turned my once-distant dreams into reality, allowing me to soar in the sky, she said.