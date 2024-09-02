Mumbai: Activists Demand Halt to Phoenix Mill Chimney Demolition, Citing Heritage Concerns | FPJ

Mumbai: The city often celebrated for its vibrant culture, bustling streets, and towering skyscrapers, is equally rich in history. However, activist fear this historical tapestry is under threat. The impending demolition of the iconic mill chimney at Phoenix Mill Shopping Mall has sparked an urgent appeal from the Chakachak Dadar Social Organization, led by its founder, Chetan Kamble. In a letter addressed to the Municipal Commissioner of BMC, Bhushan Gagrani, Kamble has called for immediate intervention to halt the destruction of this significant structure and to declare it a heritage precinct.

The area where the chimney stands is set to be redeveloped into a G+2 retail building, with plans to use the chimney space for a staircase. The fast-food giant McDonald's, which previously operated near the chimney, has already closed its doors as redevelopment moves forward.

The organization concerns that the demolition of the chimney represents a significant loss to Mumbai’s cultural heritage, erasing a vital link to the city’s industrial past. Mumbai’s mill chimneys are not merely old structures, they are monumental symbols of the city's industrial era, often referred to as the "Manchester of the East" during the late 19th century. These towering structures once dominated the skyline, bearing witness to the rise of Mumbai as an industrial powerhouse. The mills, with their endless smoke trails, served as the backbone of the city’s economy, creating livelihoods for thousands and laying the foundation for the modern metropolis we see today.

Chetan Kamble, an activist from Dadar and founder of Chakachak Dadar Organization said, “The demolition of the chimney at Phoenix Mill would not only obliterate a piece of this rich history but also represent a blow to the city’s collective memory. Even small milestones within the city are granted heritage status—how much more should these towering remnants of an industrial age be respected and preserved? In Lower Parel, for instance, the chimney of the former Dawn Mills was spared from demolition during redevelopment, a testament to its historical importance. The decision to preserve it recognized the cultural value these structures hold for the city.”

The situation surrounding the planned demolition has raised several red flags. The Building Proposal Department initially required a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) due to the chimney’s historical significance. However, despite this requirement, the MHCC granted the NOC, stating that the chimney was not listed as a heritage structure. This decision, based on the development plan submitted by Phoenix Mill for a new retail building, has been met with significant skepticism.

Chetan Kamle questioned, “If the chimney is not a heritage structure, why was the NOC necessary in the first place? This apparent contradiction suggests a lack of clarity in how heritage structures are evaluated and treated in Mumbai, potentially leading to irreversible damage to the city’s historical landscape. Moreover, the manner in which the NOC was granted has raised suspicions of corruption, with concerns that redevelopment pressures may have influenced the decision at the expense of Mumbai’s heritage.”

Activists demand an immediate halt to the Phoenix Mill chimney demolition, calling for its designation as a heritage precinct and inclusion in Mumbai's heritage list. They also seek an investigation into the No Objection Certificate (NOC) approval process and emphasize the need for public involvement in preserving the city's historical landmarks.