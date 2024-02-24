Mumbai: Illegal Chimneys Return To Kalbadevi, Zaveri Bazaar; Residents Cry Foul | Representational Image/ Healthline

The illegal chimneys emitting toxic fumes have resurfaced in Kalbadevi and Zaveri Bazaar areas, as soon as the BMC's drive against them slowed down during the past one month. The local residents alleged that the ward officials had turned a deaf ear to their complaints and the previous actions were just an eye-wash.

Illegal chimneys are back

In the wake of rising pollution, the civic body started action against illegal chimneys across the city in November last year. The illegal chimneys of gold and silver smelting units in the Kalbadevi and Zaveri Bazaar areas were also demolished. However, the illegal chimneys are back in the area within no time, alleged the local residents. Gold and silver smelting involves furnaces that release gases through chimneys. The release of untreated gases poses a threat to human health, worsening the air quality, said sources.

Abhishek Virkar, resident of Fadia building on Dadi Seth Agyaary lane said, "Acid used in these units in making gold spreads pollution in nearby areas. Due to which, several residents here are suffering with breathing ailments. I have been complaining to the local ward office but no action has been taken against the illegal chimneys."

"BMC staff only demolished a part of the chimneys"

Nirvan Garodiya from Bhuleshwar Residents’ Association said, “There are more than 2,500 chimneys in smelting and polishing units. The BMC staff only demolished a part of the chimneys and never took action on the boundaries. Hence, the structures are back within no time. In fact, the number of illegal units has increased."

With most of the ward staff called for the upcoming Lok sabha elections, it has made it difficult to take action against illegal units for the past one month, said civic sources. Uddhav Chandanshive, assistant municipal commissioner of C ward said, "Action is taken against any complaints received from the residents."