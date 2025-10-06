Mumbai Accident: One Dead, 4 Injured In Late-Night Collision Involving BEST Wet Lease Bus Near Dadar's Plaza Cinema | X @IANSKhabar

Mumbai: A fatal road accident near the Plaza bus stop in Dadar late Sunday night claimed the life of one man and left four others injured after a speeding Tempo Traveller lost control and collided with a wet-leased BEST bus from the right side.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm and involved a Mateshwari Wet Lease bus operating under BEST’s Pratiksha Nagar depot on Route 169.

According to preliminary reports, the bus (MH01DR4654) was returning to the Pratiksha Nagar depot from Worli when the accident took place. As it approached the Plaza bus stop, a Tempo Traveller reportedly lost control while heading from the Dadar TT side toward Shivaji Park and crashed into the front right side of the bus.

महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई के दादर प्लाज़ा बस स्टॉप पर मिनी बस और BEST बस की टक्कर से बड़ा हादसा हुआ, जिसमें 1 की मौत और 6 लोग घायल हुए। मिनी बस ने 2 अन्य गाड़ियों को भी टक्कर मारी। पुलिस ने ड्राइवर को हिरासत में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है, मौके पर फॉरेंसिक टीम भी पहुंची। pic.twitter.com/ijvM1IRATZ — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) October 6, 2025

The impact caused the bus to veer sharply left, mounting the pavement and striking several people who were either waiting at the bus stop or walking nearby. One pedestrian, identified as 37-year-old Shahabuddin, died on the spot. He was declared dead before arrival at Sion Hospital.

Four others were injured in the crash — Rahul Ashok Padale (30), Rohit Ashok Padale (33), Akshay Ashok Padale (25), and Vidya Rahul Mote (28). They were rushed to Sion Hospital with the assistance of the bus conductor and local police personnel present at the scene.

In the ensuing chaos, the Tempo Traveller also rammed into a taxi and a tourist car, both of which sustained significant damage. The bus itself suffered a burst front right tyre and a shattered windshield.

Officers from Shivaji Park Police Station responded promptly, securing the site and launching an investigation. The damaged bus was later towed to BEST’s Wadala depot for further inspection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

An official inquiry is currently underway to determine the exact cause and culpability in the incident.

