Thane Shocker: US National, 2 Others Held In Bhiwandi For Alleged Religious Conversion Attempt; Viral Video Shows Arrest Scenes |

Thane: Three people, including a US national, were arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday for allegedly attempting to convert villagers to Christianity. The incident occurred in Chimbipada, a locality in Bhiwandi and came to light after a video showing the police confronting the accused went viral on social media.

Viral Video Shows US National Addressing Locals

In the video, the foreign national can be seen speaking to a group of locals gathered inside a house. Police officials, upon reaching the spot, questioned him and his companions but reportedly received vague and unsatisfactory responses. As a result, all three individuals were taken into custody for further investigation.

⚡ WATCH: Maharashtra Police arrested an US national named James Watson from Bhiwandi for luring villagers to convert to Christianity by promising them fake cures and prosperity. https://t.co/E7MHBEYUGH pic.twitter.com/MjskxXbcqs — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) October 5, 2025

According to the police, the arrests followed a complaint filed by a local resident who alleged that a religious gathering had been organised on Friday afternoon outside one of the houses in the village. During the meeting, the accused allegedly distributed books on Christianity to men, women and children, while also leading them in prayers. The complaint further stated that the accused told villagers that embracing Christianity would help cure their ailments and bring them peace, reported PTI.

The arrested individuals have been identified as James Watson (58), a US citizen, Sainath Ganpati Sarpe (42), a resident of Vasai and Manoj Kolha (35), outside whose house the gathering reportedly took place.

Accused Booked Under Several Sections

Following an inquiry, the police booked the trio under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly promoting religious enmity and attempting to hurt the sentiments of a community. They have also been charged under the Foreigners Act for violations related to visa and travel restrictions, as well as under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Officials confirmed that Watson, the American national, is being questioned regarding his purpose of visit and whether he possessed the necessary permissions to engage in such gatherings. The other two accused are also under interrogation to determine their roles in organising and facilitating the event. All three accused remain in police custody as the Thane rural police continue their probe into the alleged conversion attempt.

