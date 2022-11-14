Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde Fadnavis govt over closure of 'Safe School Project' in 186 BMC schools | File pic

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Monday accused the Shinde Fadnavis government for closure of ‘’Safe School Project’’ started in June for 186 BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools.

Mr Thackeray in a series of tweets said, ‘’Today as we celebrate Children’s Day in India, and observe World Diabetes Day, it pains me deeply to hear that the “Safe School Project” we had started around June for 186 @mybmc schools has been closed and put on the back burner, after khoke sarkar claimed govt.’’

‘’Safe Schools was a simple project envisioned by us with @mybmc where @WRICitiesIndia and urban planners had marked out 186 municipal schools (7 specially abled children schools) for safer entry and exit of students in 500m radius to prevent accidents or crimes,’’ he said.

'This work must be beyond petty politics': Aaditya Thackeray

‘’Once inside the school, the safe school project entailed 1) Mental healthcare 2) Dental check ups 3) Diabetes awareness and management 4) Eye check ups. All of which now suddenly seems to have been put on the back burner by the UD Dept and the BMC. We launched this program on May 11, 2022, post which urban planners had worked on 186 schools. However, right before the tender stage of works, the Govt was betrayed by a few, who later formed an unconstitutional govt. This work must be beyond petty politics!,’’ noted Mr Thackeray.

‘’I had also suggested to the then UD (urban Development) Minister, in the speech, to implement Safe Schools across Maharashtra’s various cities, but it sadly didn’t take off on the department’s priority lists,’’ said Mr Thackeray.

Earlier, the Mumbai BJP president Mr Ashish Shelar had targeted Mr Aaditya Thackeray claiming that 130 Marathi schools of BMC were shut down in the last 10 years.

‘’Due to Penguin Sena's "Aditya" administration, 130 Marathi schools of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation were shut down in the last 10 years, while the number of students fell from 1 lakh to 35 thousand. So. With the concept of Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, higher and technical education in the state will now be available in Marathi!’’said Mr Shelar.

‘’Wow! Public schools by closing Marathi schools? Marathi love of the so-called protectors of Marathi Thanda Thanda Cool Cool! Or His love for Marathi is Only houseful in the foam of English!’’claimed Mr Shelar.