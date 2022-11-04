Mumbai: Ashish Shelar ask Defense Minister to establish SU-30 and GE 414 engine projects in Maharashtra

Ashish Shelar ask Defense Minister to establish SU-30 and GE 414 engine projects in Maharashtra. | FPJ

Mumbai: Days after the loss of the Rs 22,000 crore Tata Airbus defence transport plane project to Gujarat, the Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Friday met the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh with an appeal to establish SU-30 upgrade and GE 414 engine projects in Maharashtra, citing that the state has good defence ancillary industry and infrastructure availability.

In a representation, Shelar said the defence ministry’s announcement of $5 billion in exports and $22 billion in turnover by 2025 has put all the state governments on a massive drive to launch defence industry-oriented initiatives.

As you are aware, Maharashtra has been a leader in defence production, both in the public and private sectors. "Our contribution to defence goes back to the Khirkee Ordnance Factory established in 1869, with Mumbai-launched frigates and submarines guarding the seas and the Sukhoi ruling the skies, protecting the nation," he said.

There has been a firm resolve by the defence ministry

"There has been a firm resolve by the defence ministry to immediately launch the major upgrade and overhaul of the Su-30 at the HAL Nashik Plant. This we believe is a Rs 10,000 crore plus effort that will give a boost to local ancillarization and thus help the MSME industry," said Shelar.

He further noted, "HAL and GE have finalised the GE 414 engine manufacturing plant agreement. Our MIHAN project at Nagpur is all set and equipped to host such a unique project, with a fully developed airstrip waiting to be explored for such a mega project. We appeal that MIHAN Nagpur be given the honour to host this facility."

He requested that you kindly guide in seeking the location of these projects in Maharashtra and allow MSMEs and defence industries to serve the needs at home and abroad.