Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray downplays controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Savarkar

Rahul Gandhi showing the letter written by Savarkar at a Press conference | Twitter

Mumbai: Amid the raging controversy over Congress MP Mr Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar that he had apologised to the British, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray downplayed the comment and appealed to all political parties to fight over the current situation.

He said that the party’s stand has been announced by the party chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray and the party MPs Mr Sanjay Raut. Mr Thackeray has said that they don’t agree with what Mr Rahul Gandhi said about VD Savarkar adding that his party has immense respect for Savarkar.

Aaditya Thackeray urges parties to fight for the future

‘’Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have clearly stated their stand in this regard. I also agree with their stance. But national parties should fight for the current issues as well. If we all start fighting over who was right and who was wrong 50 years ago or 100 years ago, who will fight for the future and who will fight for the current issues?” asked the Shiv Sena UBT leader. Incidentally, Mr Aaditya Thackeray had participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked with Congress MP Mr Rahul Gandhi last week.

During a rally in Washim district on Tuesday organised as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr Gandhi said VD Savarkar is a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). ‘’He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions," the Congress MP claimed.

Mr Gandhi showed a copy of VD Savarkar's letter seeking mercy. ‘’Savarkar ji wrote in it: 'I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant.' When he signed this letter, what was the reason? It was fear. He was afraid of the British,’’ he said.

Mr Gandhi’s comment was not received well by BJP and MNS who staged protests in various parts of Maharashtra. Complaints have been filed against Mr Gandhi in various parts of Maharashtra.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena UBT MP Mr Sanjay Raut explained the role of the Thackeray group. "Uddhav Thackeray has clarified Shiv Sena's position on this. We all have great respect and love for freedom fighter Savarkar. Therefore, we do not agree with the stand taken by Rahul Gandhi in this regard. Where did the topic of Savarkar come from when this issue was not on the agenda of the Bharat Jodo Yatra? ”he asked.

