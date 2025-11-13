Thane Residents Experience Early Winter Chill As Fog Blankets City In November |

Thane: Thane residents have felt the onset of this year's winter in the second week of November itself. On Thursday (November 13) morning, a blanket of fog spread across the city, creating a cold atmosphere. At 6:30 AM, a minimum temperature of 21.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Thane city.

Thane residents who went out for morning walks enjoyed the chill. With Yeoor, Parsik hills, and other hills and surrounding areas covered in fog, Thane looked like a hill station.

For the past few days, the city had been experiencing heat during the day as well as at night. However, due to the increase in cold air over the last three days, citizens have started using warm clothes.

On November 9, the temperature recorded at 7:30 AM was 21.8 degrees Celsius, and on November 10, it was 20.7 degrees Celsius. Compared to this, Wednesday morning's temperature was the lowest.

Last year, even in December, the average night temperature was around 25 degrees Celsius, and during the day it was around 33 degrees. Because of this, people had to wait until January.

This year, due to this sudden change in weather, Thane residents can experience the winter chill from the first week of November itself.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/