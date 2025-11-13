 Thane Residents Experience Early Winter Chill As Fog Blankets City In November
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Residents Experience Early Winter Chill As Fog Blankets City In November

Thane Residents Experience Early Winter Chill As Fog Blankets City In November

Thane experienced an early onset of winter this November, with fog covering the city and temperatures dropping to a chilly 21°C on November 13. Residents enjoyed cool morning walks as hills appeared like a hill station. Unlike last year’s warmer December, this sudden cold snap has brought winter vibes to Thane from the first week of November itself.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Thane Residents Experience Early Winter Chill As Fog Blankets City In November |

Thane: Thane residents have felt the onset of this year's winter in the second week of November itself. On Thursday (November 13) morning, a blanket of fog spread across the city, creating a cold atmosphere. At 6:30 AM, a minimum temperature of 21.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Thane city.

Thane residents who went out for morning walks enjoyed the chill. With Yeoor, Parsik hills, and other hills and surrounding areas covered in fog, Thane looked like a hill station.

For the past few days, the city had been experiencing heat during the day as well as at night. However, due to the increase in cold air over the last three days, citizens have started using warm clothes.

Read Also
Mumbai Accident: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Illegally Parked JCB In Sewri;...
article-image

On November 9, the temperature recorded at 7:30 AM was 21.8 degrees Celsius, and on November 10, it was 20.7 degrees Celsius. Compared to this, Wednesday morning's temperature was the lowest. 

FPJ Shorts
Astrologer Scam Drains Bank Accounts Via Payment Links, India’s ₹60,000 Crore Astrology Market Booms As Youth Seek Quick Fixes
Astrologer Scam Drains Bank Accounts Via Payment Links, India’s ₹60,000 Crore Astrology Market Booms As Youth Seek Quick Fixes
What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here
What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here
Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style Chase In Nashik
Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style Chase In Nashik
PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video
PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video

Last year, even in December, the average night temperature was around 25 degrees Celsius, and during the day it was around 33 degrees. Because of this, people had to wait until January.

This year, due to this sudden change in weather, Thane residents can experience the winter chill from the first week of November itself.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style...

Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style...

Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post

Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post

Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On...

Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On...

Bhiwandi Launches Landmark Cares Mobile Medical Unit Project To Provide Free And Quality Healthcare...

Bhiwandi Launches Landmark Cares Mobile Medical Unit Project To Provide Free And Quality Healthcare...