Thane Zilla Parishad Issues Deadline For Disability Organizations To Register By November 30 Or Face Action |

Thane: It has come to notice that many organizations for the disabled in the Thane district and Mumbai division are operating without registering with the government. If all these organizations do not complete the registration process by November 30, punitive action will be taken against them, warned Ujjwala Sapkale, Head of the Social Welfare Department of the Thane Zilla Parishad.

According to sections 51 and 52 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, it is mandatory for all organizations working in the field of disability to register with the government. The state government has declared the Commissioner of Disabled Welfare as the competent authority, and these organizations are issued registration certificates through them.

According to section 91, punitive action can be taken against such organizations.

Operating without registration is a violation of the law, and according to section 91, punitive action can be taken against such organizations. Therefore, it is necessary for all organizations working for the rehabilitation, education, and empowerment of the disabled in the Thane district to complete the registration process immediately, Sapkale clarified.

She further said, "Operating without registration is a serious malpractice. Therefore, all organizations should submit their proposals and registration applications with necessary documents to the District Disability Empowerment Officer's office before November 30."

For registration, organizations should contact the concerned District Disability Empowerment Officer's office. Along with the proposal, registration documents of the organization, details of work, information of beneficiaries, and necessary documents as per government rules should be attached.

The Social Welfare Department also clarified that organizations not registered with the government will not be given government recognition, funds, or any government benefits.

