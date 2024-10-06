 Mumbai: 7 Including 3 Children Charred To Death After Fire Breaks Out In Chembur's Sidharth Colony; Horrifying Visuals Surface
The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was alerted and swiftly responded to the Level-I fire. According to initial reports, the fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations in a ground-floor shop. However, it soon spread, engulfing household articles, further complicating firefighting efforts.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Mumbai: In a tragic fire incident early this morning, seven members of a family, including children, were killed when a blaze engulfed a shop and its adjoining residential space in Chembur East’s Sidharth Colony. The fire, reported around 5:20 AM, ravaged a building located at Plot No. 16/1 on K.N. Gaikwad Marg, sending shockwaves through the community.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was alerted and swiftly responded to the Level-I fire. According to initial reports, the fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations in a ground-floor shop. However, it soon spread, engulfing household articles, further complicating firefighting efforts. Fire extinguishing operations are still ongoing as firefighters work to control the situation.

The MFB deployed substantial resources, including one Divisional Fire Officer (DFO), one Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), two Station Officers, four Fire Engines, one Major Fire Tender (MFT), one Water Quenching Rescue Vehicle (WQRV), and two Jumbo Tankers. One Advanced Water Tanker Tender (AWTT) was also mobilized. BMC officials, including an Assistant Commissioner, an Assistant Engineer, and ten laborers, remain on-site, assisting with the rescue and firefighting operations.

Details On The Deceased Ones

The victims, who were brought to Rajawadi Hospital, were all declared dead on arrival. The deceased include three children: 6-year-old Presi Prem Gupta, 10-year-old Narendra Gupta, and 15-year-old Vidhi Chediram Gupta. Other family members who perished in the fire are Manju Prem Gupta (30), Prem Chediram Gupta (30), Anita Dharmdev Gupta (39), and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60).

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have started due to an electrical short circuit, but the exact cause is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The incident has sparked a fresh wave of concerns regarding fire safety in residential and commercial buildings in densely populated areas like Chembur. Despite the swift response from the fire brigade, the narrow lanes and congested nature of the area added to the challenges faced by the rescuers. The local administration is expected to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

