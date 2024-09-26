Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out Near Bombay A-1 Restaurant At Lamington Road, No Injuries Reported; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai: Fire broke out at a building in Laminton Road in Mumbai's Grant Road area on Thursday (September 26) evening.
The fire reportedly broke out near Bombay A-1 restaurant.
The cause of fire is not known yet.
No injuries or major casualties have been reported in the fire incident.
Videos that surfaced on Thursday evening showed the upper part of a structure hidden behind a building on blaze.
Another video showed smoke coming out from behind the building facing the road and flyover.
Confirmation is still awaited if the fire has been extinguished.