Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 6 Arrests 24-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Murder Accused Hiding In Chembur Petrol Tanker

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 6 has arrested an accused at RCF in Chembur from a petrol chemical tanker. The accused, Chinna Subbarao Ayanar (24), had been living in Mumbai for the past three months after committing a murder in Tamil Nadu. The police acted on a tip-off and successfully apprehended him.

A case had been registered against the accused at Vellore South Police Station, Tamil Nadu, under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (armed rioting), 294(b) (obscene acts), 324 (causing hurt), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the case was filed, the accused was sent by his brother to stay with their uncle in Mumbai, who worked as a driver for a chemical tanker. The uncle later arranged a job for him on a petrol chemical tanker.

The Crime Branch's Unit 6 received confidential information about the accused's whereabouts, leading to his arrest. The accused also has four other criminal cases registered against him in Tamil Nadu. On 1 october Police Officer Nagnath Jadhav from Unit 6 received information from his informant that a notorious criminal from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, involved in a murder, was working at the RCF Chembur Mumbai with a petrol chemical tanker.

Acting on this tip, the in-charge of the unit 6, Police Inspector Bharat Ghone, took immediate notice and, through Maharashtra Nodal Officer Sub-Inspector Ghodke of Crime Branch Unit 9, gathered information about the police team from Vellore, Tamil Nadu. It was confirmed that the suspect is a habitual offender and has a record of serious crimes.

Based on this, two teams were formed by the officers and constables of Unit 6. Both teams using traditional methods, conducted an eight-hour surveillance at L.U. Gadkari Marg, Vashi Naka, Chembur. After inspecting 30 to 40 tankers in the parking area, one person tried to flee in the early morning hours, but the teams successfully chased him down and apprehended him. Upon interrogation at the unit office, the person confessed to the crime.

During this operation, the Vellore South Police Station, Tamil Nadu, arrived in Mumbai for investigation, and the individual was arrested through police sun inspector V. R. Kumar. After a medical examination at Shatabdi Hospital, he is being presented before the holiday court today for transit remand.