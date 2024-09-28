Mumbai: 5 Baby Crocodiles Seized At Airport; 2 Passengers Arrested

Baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport | Mumbai Customs

Mumbai: In a significant seizure of wildlife smuggling, Mumbai Customs arrested two passengers for allegedly attempting to smuggle baby Caiman crocodiles at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The baby crocodiles were hide inside a box in the trolley bags.

"Mumbai Customs made a significant case of smuggling of wildlife and recovered five Juveniles of Caiman Crocodiles. These crocodiles were concealed inside a box kept in the trolley bags of the passengers. 02 passengers were arrested.

The air intelligence unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs intercepted two passengers who had arrived on a Vistara flight from Bangkok (Thailand) late Friday night, the customs official said. Five baby reptiles were found concealed in toothpaste boxes in their hand luggage, he said.

As per a PTI report, the officials said the reptiles, which were around 5 to 7 inches long, appeared dehydrated and distressed. They are being examined and treated by RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare). The airport and wildlife authorities, along with the airline, are working on the deportation process so that the reptiles can be returned to the country they were trafficked from as per the rules laid down under the Wildlife Act, he said.

Caimans, a crocodile species native to America, are found in lakes, rivers and swamps.

These juvenile crocodiles are listed in Appendix II of CITES and Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. All five crocodiles have been deported back to their country of origin, while the two passengers were arrested, reports say.