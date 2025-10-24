Mumbai: Vile Parle Police Register FIR Against Music Composer Sachin Sanghavi For Alleged Deceit, Assault, And Forcing Abortion

The Vile Parle police have registered a Zero FIR against 45 year-old music composer Sachin Sanghavi under Sections 69, 74, and 89 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged deceit, assault, and causing miscarriage without consent. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Vile Parle police have registered a Zero FIR against 45 year-old music composer Sachin Sanghavi under Sections 69, 74, and 89 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged deceit, assault, and causing miscarriage without consent. The case has been transferred to Santacruz police, and Sanghavi, arrested on October 22, has been granted bail.

FIR Filed Against Musician for Misleading Aspiring Singer

According to the FIR, the victim, a 29-year-old singer from Vile Parle East, met Sanghavi in February 2024 via Instagram, where he praised her voice and offered opportunities in his album Rang. The two exchanged numbers and began discussing work. Sanghavi, a resident of Multani Heights, Vile Parle West, invited her to his Santacruz West studio, where they met regularly. He claimed to have a troubled marriage, promising to divorce his wife and marry the victim, but later avoided her questions about marriage.

In April 2024, Sanghavi allegedly established a physical relationship with the victim at another Santacruz studio, reiterating his love and marriage promise. On May 28, 2024, while his family was abroad, he engaged in further physical relations at his residence. Their relationship continued during a trip to Budapest and other European locations between June 15 and June 20, 2024, and later at the studio and in a car in Vile Parle East.

Singer Alleges Coercion and Abuse by Producer

On July 19, 2025, the victim discovered compromising photos and chats with another woman on Sanghavi’s phone, leading to arguments. Despite a work trip to Dubai, he continued the relationship against her will. On August 4, 2025, the victim learned she was pregnant. Sanghavi, upon meeting her and his wife at a Santacruz cafe, pressured her for an abortion, threatening to leak her photos and videos. After ineffective pills, she underwent an abortion surgery. Post-abortion, Sanghavi blocked her number, leaving her depressed and in treatment.

On October 10, 2025, they met at a clinic, where he told her not to “trouble” him and refused to meet her again.

