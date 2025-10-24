Parsi Community Leaders File Caveat To Prevent Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium Without Prior Notice

A group of Parsis, including a former chairman of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), has filed a caveat in the office of the charity commissioner, intervening in the proposed sale of a community sanatorium in Sanjan, Gujarat. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: A group of Parsis, including a former chairman of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), has filed a caveat in the office of the charity commissioner, intervening in the proposed sale of a community sanatorium in Sanjan, Gujarat.

Parsis Move to Block Sanatorium Sale Without Notice

The application was filed to ensure that the World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust, the body looking after the sanatorium, is not granted permission to sell, transfer, lease, or alienate the premises without prior notice to the caveators who claim a direct interest in the trust as member-beneficiaries of its charitable activities.

The application by Dinshaw Mehta, Raika Gazder, and Aspi Deboo, through their lawyer, Khushru Zaiwala, stated that the sanatorium has been used for charitable and community purposes for two-and-a-half decades. They said they want to be heard before any ex parte order by the charity office. The Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, requires the nod of the charity commissioner for property deals by trusts. The caveators said that the sanatorium is a community property constructed from public donations, meant for charitable use and the benefit of the community at large. Its sale or alienation would be contrary to the objects of the trust and detrimental to the community’s interests, the application added. Gazder said, “We will do what we can to save a community property. We have gathered everybody and have taken the necessary step.”

The WZO stated that the property is facing heavy losses due to low occupancy. Dinshaw Tamboly, chairman of WZO, said, “I would not like to comment as the matter is pending with the charity commissioners' office, other than saying that the contents of the caveat are not factually accurate.” The opening of bids for the 10,482 sq mt of land and the bungalow used as the sanatorium is scheduled to take place on October 28. The Bai Maneckbai P R Jeejeebhoy Sanatorium is located near the Sanjan Stambh, built in remembrance of Parsis who landed there more than a millennium ago.

Read Also Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Pays Tribute As India Mourns Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey

Lawyer Proposes Shops to Fund Sanjan Sanatorium

Advocate Rayomand Zaiwala suggested building and renting out shops on part of the property, stating that income from the shops can maintain the property. “Since the trustees are expected to be honourable people, we expect them not to do anything which will destroy the very trust property which was created through a huge donation given to the trust by a charitable lady in remembrance of the landing of Parsis in Sanjan,” said Zaiwala.

There have been offers from Parsi organisations to buy the property. Mehta, former chairman of the BPP, has offered Rs2.9 crore. Trustee of World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthoshtis (WAPIZ), Anahita Desai, offered Rs5crore. “We made the offer because the community wants to retain it. We aim to establish a centre for senior citizens and operate a sanatorium. But WZO said that the auction procedure has started and we can take part in it,” said Desai, a BPP trustee.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/