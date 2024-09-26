 Mumbai Rains: Scary Video Showing Huge Monitor Lizard Casually Crawling In Goregaon East Society Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMumbai Rains: Scary Video Showing Huge Monitor Lizard Casually Crawling In Goregaon East Society Goes Viral

Mumbai Rains: Scary Video Showing Huge Monitor Lizard Casually Crawling In Goregaon East Society Goes Viral

A video shared on Instagram showed a huge monitor lizard spotted in a residential space in the city. It was reported that the reptile crawled in a housing society in Goregaon East.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Monitor lizard in Goregaon | Instagram/AWSP

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, resulting in flooding in many areas. Many videos of waterlogged roads and people battling extreme weather surfaced online. A video shared on Instagram showed a huge monitor lizard spotted in a residential space in the city. It was reported that the reptile crawled in a housing society in Goregaon East.

Video: Monitor lizard in Goregaon

An Instagram page that often shares posts related to Mumbai, especially Andheri, shared this incident online on Thursday morning. The page reported the sighting of a monitor lizard after a heavy rainfall within the last 24 hours. It was noted that the huge reptile casually crawled on the flooring of a residential complex in Goregaon, without revealing the exact details about the respective society.

"They spotted a monitor lizard in a Goregaon East housing society. Very concerned about the lizard's safety," the page captioned the monitor lizard video. As of 10.45 am, there were no updates about the reptile's rescue. Also, it was unclear how the creature landed in a place with human habitation.

FPJ Shorts
Sarfira OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online
Sarfira OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online
Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver Butter Chicken To Customer
Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver Butter Chicken To Customer
US: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir In Sacramento, California, Vandalized With Anti-Hindu Messages; Visuals Surface
US: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir In Sacramento, California, Vandalized With Anti-Hindu Messages; Visuals Surface
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Assandh & Barwala Constituencies Today
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Assandh & Barwala Constituencies Today

Monitor lizard crawls, pops out tongue in scary video

The video, which has now surfaced online, shows a resident having managed to film the monitor lizard taking a stroll of their building. It was recorded from a grilled window, ensuring the safety of the person capturing the incident on camera. The visuals showed the monitor lizard slowly crawling on the paver blocks at the housing society and passing below his flat while pulling out its tongue repeatedly.

The video has already gone viral and attracted more than 47,000 views within an hour of being uploaded online. It left netizens scared and worried, for the safety of both humans and the lizard. Some users tried alerting rescue organisations to look into the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver...

Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver...

Mumbai Rains: Scary Video Showing Huge Monitor Lizard Casually Crawling In Goregaon East Society...

Mumbai Rains: Scary Video Showing Huge Monitor Lizard Casually Crawling In Goregaon East Society...

VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26

Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26

VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway...

VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway...