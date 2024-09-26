Mumbai Rains: Scary Video Showing Huge Monitor Lizard Casually Crawling In Goregaon East Society Goes Viral

Mumbai: Monitor lizard in Goregaon | Instagram/AWSP

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, resulting in flooding in many areas. Many videos of waterlogged roads and people battling extreme weather surfaced online. A video shared on Instagram showed a huge monitor lizard spotted in a residential space in the city. It was reported that the reptile crawled in a housing society in Goregaon East.

Video: Monitor lizard in Goregaon

An Instagram page that often shares posts related to Mumbai, especially Andheri, shared this incident online on Thursday morning. The page reported the sighting of a monitor lizard after a heavy rainfall within the last 24 hours. It was noted that the huge reptile casually crawled on the flooring of a residential complex in Goregaon, without revealing the exact details about the respective society.

"They spotted a monitor lizard in a Goregaon East housing society. Very concerned about the lizard's safety," the page captioned the monitor lizard video. As of 10.45 am, there were no updates about the reptile's rescue. Also, it was unclear how the creature landed in a place with human habitation.

Monitor lizard crawls, pops out tongue in scary video

The video, which has now surfaced online, shows a resident having managed to film the monitor lizard taking a stroll of their building. It was recorded from a grilled window, ensuring the safety of the person capturing the incident on camera. The visuals showed the monitor lizard slowly crawling on the paver blocks at the housing society and passing below his flat while pulling out its tongue repeatedly.

The video has already gone viral and attracted more than 47,000 views within an hour of being uploaded online. It left netizens scared and worried, for the safety of both humans and the lizard. Some users tried alerting rescue organisations to look into the incident.